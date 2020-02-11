Nate Robinson tells his protective mum Cara not to fight his battles with his estranged badboy dad Cain Dingle

Emmerdale‘s Nate Robinson tells his mum Cara to back off in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide) for full listings.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) isn’t up for talking about the breakdown of his marriage to Moira to anyone, let alone the very man who had an affair before revealing he was Cain’s long-lost son.

So when Nate (Jurell Carter) tries to play Cupid and suggest the Dingle still has feelings for his wife, Cain fires up and threatens him.

Nate’s embarrassed and angry when his mum Cara (Carryl Thomas) tries to intervene between her son and ex-lover, Cain. Telling his mum he can deal with him, he brushes off her motherly concern.

Outside Woodbine, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) prepares to give her little son Lucas back to the social worker while Will (Dean Andrews) is eaten up with guilt over the gun incident.

Later, Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) urges Will to dump the gun and then secretly takes it to Cain to for him to deal with.