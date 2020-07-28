Emmerdale spoilers! Nate pulls his pregnant girlfriend Tracy for a chat

Following the shock baby news Tracy and Nate need to make some serious decisions

Emmerdale’s Tracy needs to address her unplanned pregnancy in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

There’s a lot to take on board for Tracy (Amy Walsh). She’s just learned she’s carrying Nate Robinson’s (Jurell Carter) baby, which wasn’t the plan.

After a talk about it with Charity (Emma Atkins) – who’s engaged to her sister Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) – there’s someone else who really wants to have a conversation with her. Nate.

With Nate having grown up without a father, is he ready to take on that role himself? Could this bombshell baby news split them up? Is Tracy – who had a termination when her husband David (Matthew Wolfenden) started up with Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) – ready for motherhood?

As the couple get together to talk, are they both on the same page?

There’s trouble for the Dingles, too. Sam (James Hooton) upset his wife when he lets out the news about Lydia’s (Karen Blick) Huntington’s test while Mandy (Lisa Riley) is in bits when she learns Bernice is selling the salon. Does that mean Mandy is going to be out of a job?

