Tracy's life as a new mum to their baby Frankie is about to get that bit harder…

Emmerdale’s Nate Robinson is struck down in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate makes a major mistake when he turns down Tracy’s idea to attend a family photo shoot with their new baby Frankie.

As hurt Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) upset becomes apparent, Nate (Jurell Carter) tries to backtrack but hits a wall when Tracy gives the voucher to David (Matthew Wolfenden) and his young son Theo instead.

Desperate to cheer up Tracy, Nate sets out to stop David but ends up getting accidentally mown down by the shopkeeper instead!

Nate’s taken to hospital with an injured foot leaving knackered Tracy aware that she’ll now be doing all the chores AND looking after their baby for the foreseeable.

To add insult to injury, David then shows her the lovely images he and Theo have had done.

Elsewhere Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) is sheepish when she turns up late to husband Rishi’s (Bhasker Patel) birthday party.

She’s been with Ethan (Emile John) and couldn’t refuse when he asked her to come along with him to meet his birth mum.

Ethan was gutted when his mum failed to show but admitted how nice it was to spend time with Manpreet, who was once in a serious relationship with his dad Charles (Kevin Mathurin).

At Mill Cottage, guilt-ridden Vinny (Bradley Johnson) moves back in with Liv (Isobel Steele).

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays – see our TV Guide for full listings.