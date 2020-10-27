Emmerdale spoilers! Will Paddy sleep with Mandy to get back at Chas?

Emmerdale spoilers - Will a bunch of drinks with his ex, Mandy, lead to more for hurt vet Paddy?

Emmerdale’s Paddy is out with his ex in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Chas (Lucy Pargeter) having tried to seduce Al (Michael Wildman), Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is hurting. Their troubled relationship is all but over.

Chas’ time up in Scotland has given them breathing space but with her back in the village to help Charity (Emma Atkins) it’s time to face the music.

But can the estranged couple right their wrongs?

As Paddy tries to summon up the courage to confront Chas, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) ends up getting embroiled in his plan and coming up with her own idea. But do any of Mandy’s madcap plans ever work out for the best?

When Chas comes looking for Paddy, Marlon panics. He knows Paddy is with Mandy and doesn’t want to have to tell Chas that her fiance is drinking with his ex.

Though he and Paddy’s dad Bear (Joshua Richards) try to stall Chas, who wants to talk about things, the pub cook is reluctantly forced to admit Paddy is with Mandy.

Chas is utterly stunned by the information. Knowing Paddy gets on great with bubbly Mandy, has Chas gone and pushed him into the arms of his ex?

Will Paddy do something with Mandy in revenge for Chas’ bad behaviour with Al?

Elsewhere, Gabby (Rosie Bentham) knows it’s time she confessed. How will her bombshell admission go down with affected party Liam (Jonny McPherson)?

Emmerdale continues on ITV.