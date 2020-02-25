Emmerdale spoilers! Passion with Luke leads to rape flashbacks for Victoria Sugden

It's two steps back for Victoria Sugden as she tries to progress her relationship with Luke Posner, and move on from her attack

Emmerdale‘s Victoria Sugden is haunted by last year’s attack in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke (Max Parker) seem to be an ideal match and their romance is pretty easy breezy. But as things get more physical on Friday, Victoria hits a painful wall as she’s plagued with reminders of the night she was raped.

The fact that her attacker was Luke’s brother, Lee makes the situation doubly hard to handle, not to mention that Vic’s brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) killed Lee and was sentenced to life in prison.

Can the couple pull together or is Victoria going to need to break it off and get some breathing space?

There are romantic problems happening elsewhere in the village, too.

Bob (Tony Audenshaw) has got a thing for Luke’s mum Wendy (Susan Cookson) but as he tries to get close to the nurse, Bear (Joshua Richards) ruins everything!

Onlooker Chas (Lucy Pargeter) is amused to spot Bob getting jealous as Wendy and Bear coo over their respective baby grandchildren, Harry and Eve.

At Woodbine, Will (Dean Andrews) is stressed out over the situation he’s in with dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) knowing that if any trouble is bought to his door, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) will lose custody of her young son Lucas.

Will he confide his problem in his girlfriend Harriet (Katherine Dow-Blyton)?