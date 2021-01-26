Emmerdale spoilers: Paul Ashdale needs £4,000… and fast!

Uh-oh. That menacing character, Connor is back on Emmerdale. He wants the £4,000 that Paul owes him... or else things could get nasty...

Paul Ashdale (played by Reece Dinsdale) had hoped he’d seen the last of Connor (Danny Cunningham), who has been hassling him over gambling debts on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But on tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, the clock is ticking for Paul when Connor demands his £4,000… by the end of the week!

Paul already his hands full trying to make amends with his ex-fiancee, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and their son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) after Mandy discovered the terrible truth about Paul’s gambling addiction.

WHERE can Paul find the money to pay-off Connor?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is out for payback on Kim Tate (Claire King), who has threatened to get him sent to prison.

Mack puts his plan into action and secretly watches as Kim’s unsuspecting son, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) meets with an imposter client instead of the real one.

It’s not long before Jamie offers to show “Fake Greg” the Tate business accounts.

Are Kim and Jamie about to be hoodwinked and fall into the Mack trap?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV