Emmerdale spoilers! Paul Ashdale ATTACKS his son Vinny

Emmerdale spoilers - when Vinny confronts Paul about Ellis' missing watch, his furious dad flips and beats him…

Emmerdale‘s Vinny is beaten up by his dad on Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Paul (Reece Dinsdale) has been secretly gambling and has pinched Ellis’ (Aaron Anthony) watch to fund a spree. But it’s Billy who’s blamed for the theft by his brother, leaving guilty Paul conflicted when he has to keep them apart as they square up to fight about it.

Later, when the missing item suddenly reappears, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) is suspicious. Wondering if his dad, Paul, was responsible, he confronts him.

At the scrapyard, Paul doesn’t take his son’s accusation well. Vinny is horrified as his furious dad turns on him and lashes out before storming off, leaving his son on the ground writhing in pain.

Paul had better take cover when fiercely protective Mandy (Lisa Riley) finds out what he has done to their son.

Elsewhere, cash-strapped Dan (Liam Fox) is gutted when he learns his benefits claim has been rejected. With no money coming in since his dreadful accident, how much longer can the single dad carry on like this?