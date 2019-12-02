Emmerdale spoilers: Will Pete Barton and Nate Robinson team-up?

Pete Barton is in for a surprise on Emmerdale when Nate Robinson unexpectedly offers him a job and a partnership at Wylie's Farm. Will he accept?

Is Pete Barton (played by Anthony Quinlan) about to go into business with the enemy on Emmerdale? (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Pete is stunned when fellow farmhand Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) offers him a job and a partnership on the previously abandoned Wylie’s Farm.

The business deal would put the fellas in competition with Pete’s current place of work Butler’s Farm, run by Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb). And the move would no doubt annoy Moira’s estranged hubby and Nate’s dad, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)!

Is Pete ready to get in the middle of a family fallout and sign on the dotted line?

Meanwhile, now could be a good time for Pete to get out out of Butler’s Farm since a drunk Moira seems to be losing control of things, following her marriage break-up.

Pete tries to help when Moira messes up a business meeting with her drunken behaviour. But will she accept help when Pete tries to get involved?

Elsewhere in the village, Kim Tate (Claire King) and Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) have very much gone from lovers to enemies.

Will there be another nasty showdown between Kim and her former right-hand man, when Graham arrives to collect his belongings from Home Farm ahead of his departure from the village?

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7:00pm on ITV