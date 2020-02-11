Pierce Harris has Vanessa tied up at Mulberry where he unveils his evil plan to reconcile with his ex-wife Rhona, who he raped on their wedding day

Emmerdale killer Pierce Harris has kidnapped Vanessa in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Mulberry – which is currently empty as the Thomases have gone to Oz for Sandy’s funeral – Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) has been taken hostage by Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather), who she knows as Rhona’s (Zoe Henry) rapist of an ex-husband. As yet she has no idea he’s Graham Foster’s murderer too.

The mum is totally terrified as he’s also got her son Johnny and she knows full well what Pierce is capable of.

She’s totally relieved to hear the sound of her little boy when Pierce turns on a baby monitor – warning her he will turn it off again if she steps out of line.

As Pierce outlines his plan to ‘win back’ Rhona, he’s interrupted by a voicemail…

Elsewhere, Charity (Emma Atkins) reckons Vanessa’s gone off in a strop following their row about Graham’s money and resolves to stop checking her phone for messages from her AWOL fiancée.

Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) on edge as Lucas comes to visit and snaps at her boyfriend Billy (Jay Kontzle) when the den he’s made for her little lad collapses. Her response scares Lucas, which leaves the stressed-out mum in bits.

At Butler’s Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) exhausted as she’s been patrolling the farm all night because the rustlers are still in the area. Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and Vic (Isabel Hodgins) are stunned to hear she’s signed the divorce papers Cain (Jeff Hordley) gave her.