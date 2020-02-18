Vanessa, Johnny, Rhona and Kim are all in danger at Mulberry as deluded Pierce Harris' plan to win back Rhona spirals out of control… Will anyone get out alive?

Emmerdale‘s hostage situation reaches crisis point as Pierce strikes again in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At Mulberry the terror continues for Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) who is petrified when her captor Pierce (Jonathan Wrather) implies he’s going to hurt her son Johnny and suggests she has ‘served her purpose’.

But is Charity (Emma Atkins) about to come to her rescue?

When Charity spots Vanessa’s passport at Jacob’s Fold she’s horrified to realise her fiancée can’t be in France which means she’s missing… Will guilt-racked Charity find Vanessa before it’s too late?

At Home Farm, Kim (Claire King) is doing some due diligence on Pierce Harris the man she’s been told killed Graham who was once married to Rhona (Zoe Henry). The businesswoman is utterly stunned when she googles Pierce only to find she already knows him as Ollie, her solicitor…

After an enlightening visit from Kim, Rhona panics when Pierce texts her about their meet, telling her to bring a bag. She then gets another text revealing he’s at Mulberry Cottage.

Knowing she’s walking in to a death trap Rhona braces herself as she arrives at Mulberry. Summoning every ounce of courage, Rhona confronting Pierce, asks about his plan and wants Vanessa and Johnny’s safety confirmed.

As Rhona tries to stall for time, Pierce is out of the room when Kim then arrives. Before Rhona can get rid of her, Pierce clonks Kim over the head knocking her out cold!

Will anyone get out of Mulberry alive?

Up at Butler’s, Moira (Natalie J Robb) removes her wedding ring and resolves to accept that her marriage to Cain (Jeff Hordley) is over. The chapter is closed.