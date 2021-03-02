Emmerdale spoilers! Has pregnant Gabby miscarried Jamie Tate’s baby?

Emmerdale spoilers - Love-rat Jamie's scheming to get Gabby to terminate their unplanned pregnancy comes to a horrible head

Emmerdale’s Jamie Tate breaks a heart in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having done an about turn with Gabby, Jamie’s nasty plan seems to be working.

His pregnant one-night stand Gabby – who is now living at Home Farm – is starting to think he’s got feelings for her. But he hasn’t. Jamie (Alex Lincoln) only has eyes for Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and this charm offensive is all part of an act to lull Gabby (Rosie Bentham) into a false sense of security and then encourage her to terminate the pregnancy.

As the effects of early pregnancy start kicking in, Gabby admits she’s feeling tired and nauseous and wonders aloud if she’s ready to be a mum. Jamie is thrilled!

Turning his attentions to Dawn, who, after having held Jamie at arm’s length admits she likes him. When the pair share a kiss, it’s witnessed by devastated Gabby.

Soon an ugly confrontation rears up as Gabby works out Jamie was playing her so he could persuade her to terminate the baby. Turning on her heel to run to her ally, Jamie’s mum Kim (Claire King), Gabby is overcome with dizziness and falls. Clutching her stomach, Gabby calls out to Jamie who cruelly does nothing as she passes out.

At the Kings’, the Juliette (Amelia Curtis) saga continues. Jimmy’s lawyer warns them to keep Carl’s birth mum sweet and to play things by the book. But Jimmy’s (Nick Miles) determined to take control himself and contacts Juliette to plan some time for her to see Carl.

Elsewhere Ellis (Aaron Anthony) tells Priya (Fiona Wade), his dad’s ex, there’s no way a romance could work.

