Emmerdale spoilers! Pregnant Gabby’s first scan agony

Jamie doesn't want a bar of Gabby's pregnancy and refuses to go to his lovechild's scan

Emmerdale’s expectant mum Gabby is rejected in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Gabby Thomas may be carrying Jamie Tate’s baby AND living at Home Farm but it doesn’t mean she’s got it made. Not by any stretch.

Though Kim Tate (Claire King) is happy to have her living there, Jamie (Alex Lincoln) isn’t.

He regrets his one-night stand with Gabby (Rosie Bentham) – which resulted in a pregnancy – and wishes more than anything that Gabby wasn’t around so he could concentrate on his romance with Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

So when Gabby tells him she has a date for her first scan and invites him along, cruel Jamie refuses to attend. It’s a hurtful moment for resilient Gabby – but will she take it on the chin or find a way to make Jamie pay?

The situation is just a small part of the mess that’s going on at Home Farm.

Gabby’s not the only one with issues. Kim’s suffering from strange dizzy spells and is desperately trying to carry on as ‘normal’ while secretly panicking about what might be wrong.

When Lydia (Karen Blick) finds her boss slumped in front of her laptop and urges her to see a doctor, will Kim act?

Elsewhere, new mum Tracy (Amy Walsh) continues to struggle with her load, and Rhona’s (Zoe Henry) upset when she learns Marlon (Mark Charnock) will be working at the Woolie all weekend. Again.

