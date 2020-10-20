Emmerda spoilers - Tracy has a baby scan to plan – but a call from her sister Vanessa blindsides the expectant mum

Emmerdale‘s Tracy hears worrying news in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pregnant Tracy (Amy Walsh) has a scan coming up. But as she and boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter) sit down to discuss what they want to get out of the appointment, they’re interrupted by a call.

What does Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) – who’s currently living with her mum – say to Tracy on the phone to get her all riled up?

Elsewhere, will Moira (Natalie J Robb) get anywhere with her brother Mackenzie as their bitter reunion continues?