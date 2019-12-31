On New Year's Eve, pregnant Victoria is on her way home from a party when her waters break and her labour begins…

It’s New Year’s Eve and after the year she’s had, pregnant Victoria Barton (Isobel Hodgins) needs to let off steam with her best mate Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson). But her baby has other ideas.

As the pregnant cook makes her tired way home as the clock turns midnight, fireworks are popping, and she can’t wait to put her feet up. But Vic doesn’t get the chance as her waters break en route to her place!

Soon enough, contractions have kicked in and Vic goes into hospital where stepmum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) lends her support.

It’s the moment she’s longed for – but Vic is scared. Having fallen pregnant after being raped by Lee Posner, she’s filled with fear about how she’s going to feel and is terrified something will go wrong.

Will Victoria’s baby arrive safe and sound?

As the other villagers see in the New Year, Moira (Natalie J Robb) is in a very dark place…