Emmerdale spoilers! Caught out? Are Priya and Al about to get outed?

Emmerdale‘s Priya and Al need to get a room in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having kissed, Priya (Fiona Wade) and Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) can’t keep their hands off each other. But as the flirty colleagues are getting frisky, Priya’s brother Jai (Chris Bisson) arrives! Will he catch the pair out?

Will (Dean Andrews) pokes his nose in Cain’s (Jeff Hordley) plan to stitch up DI Malone (Mark Womack) – but at what cost?

When Malone informs Will he has another dodgy job he wants him to do, the mechanic gets in a panic. To calm him down Billy (Jay Kontzle) lets him in on a plan that Cain has come up with, which could well get shot of the bent copper. But Dan is aghast about the idea.

Thinking he knows best, having ‘worked’ with unscrupulous Malone before – Will steals the incriminating 4X4 which Cain told Malone he’d ‘got rid of’ as per the DI’s instructions…

Has Will got a point or has he just made matters 50 times worse? And how will Cain react when he finds the motor has vanished?

At The Woolpack, Wendy (Susan Cookson) asks for Bob’s (Tony Audenshaw) help in reuniting Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke (Max Parker).