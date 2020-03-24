Emmerdale spoilers! New romance alert as Priya and Al kiss!

Chemistry bubbles over for flirty Home Farm staff as Priya Sharma and Al Chapman get passionate…

Emmerdale‘s Priya gets up close to Al in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Well, well, well, it’s been a while since Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) has done any kind of dating – but she’s back in the mix!

At Home Farm, having been flirting with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) Kim Tate’s (Claire King) employees end up kissing… Will this go anywhere for the pair?

But they’re not the only two getting closer than normal.

Having opened up about their lives – which have been totally traumatic of late – Rhona (Zoe Henry) has a suggestion for her friend Moira (Natalie J Robb).

Knowing the farmer is strugging to keep Butlers afloat, Rhona decides that a windfall from dead boyfriend Graham Foster’s estate is to be used to go into partnership with Moira!

How will Kim react to news that her dead husband’s money is being used to fund a competitor not least a business run by her least favourite ladies?

Having been dragged into Will’s (Dean Andrews) mess with dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack), Cain Dingle’s (Jeff Hordley) patience is wearing thin. As the mechanic comes up with a new plot to try to outsmart the bent cop, he urges jumpy Will to pick a side.