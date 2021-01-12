Emmerdale spoilers: Will Priya Sharma give Al Chapman another chance?

Emmerdale spoilers - Hmm, what's a gal to do? Priya is in mixed emotions as Al tries to prove his love and commitment to her on Emmerdale. But can he be trusted?

Priya Sharma (played by Fiona Wade) is still unsure whether to give her fiance Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) another chance after all THAT drama that happened at Christmas/New Year on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But after Al’s declaration of love on yesterday’s episode of the ITV soap, the smooth-talking businessman follows-up with a big bunch of flowers for Priya.

Suddenly, she is conflicted.

Could it be that Al really does Priya after all?*

(* Even though we know he is a sneaky love rat who cheated on her with Debbie Dingle!)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV