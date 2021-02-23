Emmerdale spoilers: How does Priya Sharma feel about Ellis Grant?

Priya Sharma is conflicted about her feelings for Ellis after things took a steamy turn between them on last night's Emmerdale

Priya Sharma (played by Fiona Wade) is in a right muddle after what happened between her and Ellis Grant (Aaron Anthony) on tonight’s Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Priya has always had a good connection with Ellis, who is the son of her ex-fiance, Al Grant (Michael Wildman).

But she never imagined things with Ellis would take such a steamy turn! Now what’s a gal to do?

On tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Priya is battling her conflicting emotions.

There’s certainly no love lost between Priya and Al, after he fired her from her job at the HOP.

But is she really ready to get involved in the fallout of a whole lot of father/son drama if she pursues something more with Ellis?

Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7:00pm on ITV