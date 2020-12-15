Emmerdale spoilers! REJECTED! Charity Dingle is left hurt and angry

Emmerdale spoilers - Charity Dingle is left out in the cold, Cain Dingle gets romantic and Paul Ashdale turns violent

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) feels shunned and hurt in tonight’s hour-long Christmas Eve Emmerdale on at 6.45pm tonight (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when Charity finds herself getting into an intense row with Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) who has another go at Charity for neglecting her son Noah. As the insults and accusations fly in The Woolpack, the two women are at war.

Later on, Charity is even more stung when she overhears a conversation at the church about Paddy’s wedding plans. She’s left feeling hurt and out in the cold when she hears people saying they’re so glad Charity hasn’t been invited to the secret Christmas nuptials! Ouch!

Meanwhile Paddy Kirk’s (Dominic Brunt) stress levels are soaring as he continues to arrange the secret wedding to Chas. The marquee company call to cancel his reservation and Paddy is in a spin until his best mate Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) arrives with a back-up plan and says they can hold the wedding in the pub’s beer garden.

Marlon and Aaron (Danny Miller), Chas’s son, are relieved when Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) agrees to help them out too. Delighted that things finally seem to be coming together, Paddy and Marlon rehearse the wedding ceremony.

Meanwhile there’s happiness at Butler’s when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) organises a romantic night in for him and Moira (Natalie J Robb). He even suggests they start wearing their wedding rings again! Is this a lovely new start for the couple?

Elsewhere vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton) is still full of paranoia after Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) was recently forced to move murder victim, DI Malone’s body from the graveyard where it was hidden.

Meanwhile Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) wants boyfriend Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) all to herself this Christmas but it looks as if Al has got other ideas when he decides to send one last message to his mystery woman!

Plus, there’s a nasty bust up between Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) and his father Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale).

When Vinny tells his father to stop being weak and to admit to his gambling addiction, Paul retaliates by lashing out and turning violent again.

Will this be the final straw for poor Vinny and will he finally tell his mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) the truth about his dad’s gambling?

Plus Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) and his mother Kim (Claire King) are delighted to be spending time with Jamie’s daughter Millie on Christmas Eve and are moved as they watch the little girl open her presents. Jamie’s even more pleased when he manages to persuade his ex, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) to let Millie spend some of Christmas Day with them too. Will it be a happy and harmonious Christmas for the Tates?

The next hour-long episode of Emmerdale will be shown on Christmas Day at 6pm