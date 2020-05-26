Emmerdale spoilers! Rhona Goskirk does a deal with Nate Robinson behind Moira Dingle’s back

Desperately in need of business, Rhona Goskirk secretly betrays her partner Moira Dingle to bag a client

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk goes low in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) is taken aback when Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) pulls him for a chat.

Knowing that a potential client has approached Nate and Kim Tate (Jurell Carter) with a huge deal that is almost impossible to achieve, Rhona has had an idea.

In order to get in on the lucrative action, in spite of business partner Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) reservations, she suggests to Nate that they team up to fulfill the client’s huge demands.

Certain that Kim and Moira would never agree to such a thing, Nate’s reluctant. But Nate also knows he’s not going to be able to pull off the huge meat order without help – and agrees when Rhona vows not to tell Kim or Moira, who originally turned down the proposal.

Later, Rhona tells Moira she’s saved the deal with restaurateur Ricky, which pleases the farmer no end.

But would Moira – who’s going through a painful divorce from Cain (Jeff Hordley) – be happy if she knew her partner has gone behind her back and teamed up with Nate (Jurell Carter), the very man who wrecked her marriage?

In the wake of Jamie Tate’s (Alex Lincoln) affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) having been exposed, betrayed wife Andrea (Anna Nightingale) has vanished with daughter Millie. In panic mode, Jamie turns to his mum Kim (Claire King). Will he find his runaway wife?

A horrible situation of crossed wires sees deeply hurt Bob (Tony Audenshaw) send Wendy (Susan Cookson) packing. When the nurse tries to explain the love letter she wrote was meant for him not Rishi (Bhasker Patel), Bob is too incensed and upset to listen.

