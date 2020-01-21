Rhona Goskirk vow to find Graham Foster's killer – but Vanessa Woodfield warns her to stay safe

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk wants to find Graham’s killer in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the police investigation into Graham Foster’s murder continues, the detectives are asking questions but his grieving girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is getting impatient.

With Rhona knowing lots more than the cops do, she’s convinced she could crack the case herself. And she intends to. But will she listen when her best friend Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) warns her to keep well clear of the murky drama for fear of Rhona’s safety?

Elsewhere, Luke (Max Parker) is in an awkward position with Victoria (Isabel Hodgins). And a secret is revealed…