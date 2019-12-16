Emmerdale spoilers: Will Rhona Goskirk and Graham Foster REUNITE?

Is it possibly all over between Rhona Goskirk and Graham Foster on Emmerdale after Kim Tate's recent meddling? Or is there still hope?

The future has been looking uncertain for Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) and Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings) after the bombshell revelation that Graham is secretly married to Kim Tate (Claire King).

The marriage is just a business deal as far as Graham is concerned. But since neither Kim or Gaham have made a move to get divorced, the news has left Rhona wondering if she and Graham really have a future together.

While Rhona tries to decide whether to accept the unexpected job offer (which Kim and Al Chapman – played by Michael Wildman – are behind) which would mean leaving the village, Graham makes a plea for Rhona to give him another chance.

Could it be that Rhona and Graham could still pack their bags and leave the village together?

Elsewhere in the village, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) is gutted when she finds out she won’t be able to see her son Lucas over Christmas.

Confiding her woes in her dad Will (Dean Andrews) and his partner Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow-Blyton), Dawn decides she’s ready to do battle and apply for custody of Lucas again.

ALSO, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) is pleased to get his friendship with Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) back on track, when the friends team-up to spread the panto flyers around the village.

Emmerdale continues weekdays from 7:00pm on ITV