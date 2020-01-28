Emmerdale spoilers: How far will Rhona Goskirk go to expose the killer?

While Marlon remains in prison on Emmerdale, Rhona is determined to expose Graham's REAL killer. But how far will she go?

Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) is on the trail of Graham Foster’s murderer on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) has stepped-up her “Free Marlon” campaign since her cousin, Marlon (Mark Charnock) was arrested and taken into police custody.

Marlon remains the prime suspect for Graham’s murder following their very public showdown shortly before businessman Graham was bumped off by a fatal blow to the head last month.

But while Marlon remains in prison, Rhona knows in her heart he is not a killer and is on a mission to expose the truth and set him free!

However, since Rhona has already snuck into Home Farm in search of evidence, friend Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) starts to worry Rhona is spinning out of control trying to find out what really happened on the day Graham was murdered.

Will Vanessa stop Rhona before she goes too far?

Meanwhile, things seem to be on the mend between Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) and Luke Posner (Max Walker), who has been helping her with baby Harry (who also happens to be Luke’s baby nephew).

Victoria has given Luke her blessing to apply for the newly advertised chef’s job at The Woolpack. But has Luke got what it takes to impress and get the job?

Elsewhere in the village, Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is left reeling from a SHOCK phonecall.

There’s been a death in the family. But WHO?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV