Emmerdale spoilers! Rhona Goskirk makes Marlon a surprise offer!

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) gives Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) food for thought in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Earlier on Rhona offers Charles the vicar, the chance to rent the spare room in her house. However when her ex Marlon, who is the father of her son Leo, hears the news, he’s immediately worried that there will no longer be anywhere for him to stay the next time he wants to sleep over.

However, vet Rhona is quick to come up with a solution and tells Marlon he can stay in her room with her the next time! Marlon is a little taken-aback. How does he feel about the thought of sharing a bed with Rhona again?

Elsewhere Danny Harrington (Louis Healey) who was arrested for drug-dealing earlier in the year, sends Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) a text asking if he can see here. Sarah is tempted but what will she decide to do?

Plus Moira’s brother Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) offers Aaron Sugden-Dingle (Danny Miller) a job. What’s Mack suggesting?

