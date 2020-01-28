Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona Goskirk is on the trail of a murderer!

Rhona is certain kindly village chef Marlon did NOT murder Graham on Emmerdale. But she'll be in for a SHOCK when she finds out who did!

The village is still reeling from the SHOCK murder of Graham Foster on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings) and no one more than Rhona Goskirk (played by Zoe Henry) who had been planning to move away and start a new life with the businessman.

But there’s been a double blow for Rhona now that her ex and good friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) has been arrested and taken into police custody, suspected of Graham’s murder!

Rhona still suspects Graham’s former boss/wife, Kim Tate (Claire King) is responsible for his death and decides to sneak into Home Farm to look for evidence connecting Kim to the crime.

But little does Rhona realise, but Graham’s real killer, Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is still on the loose…

Out of prison, after being convicted of Rhona’s rape a couple of years ago, does disgraced lawyer Pierce now have a grudge to settle with ex-wife, Rhona?

Meanwhile, with romance blossoming between Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), things are getting a bit awkward for Tracy’s ex, Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) who runs Wylies Farm with Nate.

So when Tracy asks Pete if he can make himself scarce for a while so she can spend some quality time alone with Nate, it becomes very obvious that three’s a crowd and Pete is very much being pushed out of the picture.

Sad times!

Elsewhere in the village, shopkeeper David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) is worried that baby Theo, his son with twisted ex-girlfriend Maya Stepney, will be taken away from him by Social Services.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV