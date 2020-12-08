Emmerdale spoilers! Rhona Goskirk reaches out to troubled Laurel

Emmerdale spoilers - Rhona Goskirk understands what Laurel is going through and wants to patch things up

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is keen to make amends with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Things got tense between the two women last week. Laurel, who is pregnant and has recently been told her unborn baby has Down’s Syndrome, revealed to Rhona that she was considering a termination. Rhona, who is mum to Leo, who has Down’s, couldn’t help feeling upset and shocked to hear what Laurel was planning.

Tonight Rhona reaches out to Laurel, who has made the agonising decision that she is going ahead with the termination. Rhona understands how tough it has been for her friend.

After talking to Rhona, Laurel heads back to Mulberry Cottage ready to break the very sad news to her children, that she has decided to end her pregnancy.

Elsewhere, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is desperate to reunite Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Liam Cavanagh (Charlotte Bellamy) so hatches a plan.

She ropes Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) into her scheme and gets Nate to invite Liam over for a beer.

However when David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) jokes that it must be date, Liam starts to question Nate’s motives and he’s even more taken-aback when he turns up and Nate answers the door dressed only in his boxers!

Liam starts to think that David was right and is worried that Nate could be about to make a move on him.

Later on Tracy and Leyla return to the house but Tracy is worried that she has now blown it completely for Leyla and Liam with her meddling. It looks as if she’s just made things a whole lot worse for the pair!

Meanwhile Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is delighted when Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) invites her for Christmas, but Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) can’t help feeling disappointed.

Bob had secretly been hoping to spend Christmas Day with Wendy. Will he summon up the courage to ask her? And if so could it be a happy Christmas for them both?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm