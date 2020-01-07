Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk tells best friend Vanessa she's moving to France after all and swears her to secrecy

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk confides in Vanessa and reveals the move to France is back on in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) let slip over Christmas that he and Rhona (Zoe Henry) were moving to France with her son Leo all hell broke loose. But as arguments flared and insults thrown, Rhona was forced to backtrack and stay put as Leo’s dad Marlon (Mark Charnock) raged at her selfish decision to take their son from him.

But with the happy life she once enjoyed in Emmerdale now well and truly a thing of the past Rhona has realised she just can’t hack it in the village any more and has secretly decided she’s going to go to France as planned.

Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) is stunned when Rhona comes clean. But will the conflicted vet agree not tell an already suspicious Marlon (Mark Charnock)?

Elsewhere, Kim Tate (Claire King) hears troubling news, and Jai (Chris Bisson) comes up with a plan.