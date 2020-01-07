Emmerdale spoilers! Marlon susses Rhona’s still thinking of escaping to France

Marlon fumes when he realises Rhona is planning to take their son Leo to France after all

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle rumbles Rhona’s relocation plan is back on in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Woolie, Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) getting on with his work when Rhona (Zoe Henry) steams in, raging. She can’t find Leo’s passport and reckons his dad has taken it. But Rhona’s fury tells Marlon everything he needs to know as the cook twigs her plan to relocate to France with Graham (Andrew Scarborough) and Leo must be back on… Marlon’s bang on, of course, but will he also find out that she’s pushing Graham to get ready to go quicksmart?

On the Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits Centre, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is still hanging on to his sobriety – will the former addict take the drugs he’s got hold of?

Aaron (Danny Miller) tells Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) about his decision while Wendy (Susan Cookson) watches on.