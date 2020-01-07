Marlon fumes when he realises Rhona is planning to take their son Leo abroad

Emmerdale‘s Marlon Dingle rumbles Rhona’s relocation plan in the second of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 8pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Woolie, Marlon’s (Mark Charnock) getting on with his work when Rhona (Zoe Henry) steams in, raging. She can’t find Leo’s passport and reckons his dad has taken it. But Rhona’s white rage tells Marlon everything he needs to know as the cook guesses she’s planning on moving abroad with Leo… Marlon’s bang on, of course, but will he also find out that she’s pushing Graham to get ready to go quicksmart?

At the Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits Centre, Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) is still hanging on to his sobriety – will the former addict take the drugs he’s got hold of?

Wendy (Susan Cookson) approaches Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) and asks if she’s OK.