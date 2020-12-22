Emmerdale spoilers! Rhona starts to fancy Marlon again!

It's New Year's Eve and Rhona's thrilled when her ex, Marlon, spends the evening with her

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk has ‘company’ in Thursday night’s hour-long New Year’s Eve episode on ITV from 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Co-parenting Leo has kept Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) close but romantic feelings are starting to fizz!

On New Year’s Eve, Rhona is thrilled when Marlon agrees to spend the evening with her at Smithy.

The pair are easy in each other’s company and after having a brilliant night together, Rhona starts to feel a flicker of a little something-something for her BFF ex. Is it a passing fancy… or more?

Elsewhere, Mandy’s (Lisa Riley) plan is to get boozed while Paul (Reece Dinsdale) vows to Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that he will tell Mandy about his gambling… But will Paul go through with it knowing Mandy will never trust him again?

Vicar Harriet (Katherine Dow Blyton) cuts a lonely figure at Malone’s secret grave site as she spends the evening alone, wrestling with her guilt and shame at what her life’s become.

There’s stress at Home Farm as Kim (Claire King) is fuming when she learns Andrea (Anna Nightingale) has instructed Jamie (Alex Lincoln) not to let her anywhere near their daughter Millie.

Jamie’s got other fish to fry as he has to tell his staff about cuts to their bonus. Meanwhile, Mack (Lawrence Robb) and Charity (Emma Atkins) plan to rob the place! But someone’s about to get their fingers stung…