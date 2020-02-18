Emmerdale spoilers! TERROR for Rhona who is confronted by Pierce!

From his hideout in Mulberry, Pierce videocalls Rhona who reels at the sight of her rapist ex who has taken her best friend hostage

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk realises the full extent of what Pierce has done in Monday’s episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found out Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) is out of prison, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is now convinced her rapist ex-husband killed her boyfriend Graham Foster. However, when she informs the police, they’re really not fussed as she’s got nothing concrete to go on.

Supporting Rhona, Paddy urges her to get some proof. But Rhona’s about to get more than proof…

Stashed away at Mulberry Cottage, deluded Pierce is getting ready to be ‘reunited’ with Rhona. Her best friend Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and her son Johnny are being held hostage by the killer is terrified but it doesn’t stop the vet trying to escape.

Vanessa gets nowhere and is then instructed by Pierce to video call Rhona. It takes nanoseconds for Rhona to clock that Vanessa looks dreadful but as Vanessa tries to talk, Pierce takes control of the call, leaving Rhona rooted to the spot in fear. Utterly horrified to see her ex on the other end of the phone, she’s forced to agree to meet him.

Racing over to Home Farm, Rhona bursts in and tells Kim (Claire King) she knows who killed Graham. It’s a bit awkward for Al (Michael Wildman) who’s told his boss he bumped off her ex-hubby as per her orders!

Meanwhile, completely oblivious to what is unfolding over at Mulberry, Charity (Emma Atkins) has still got a cob on with Vanessa who she thinks has done a bunk to France and is miffed that her fiancée is blanking her.

At the prison, Marlon (Mark Charnock) who has been wrongly charged with Graham’s murder paces his cell in despair. Are Marlon’s fortunes about to change if Rhona can save the day?