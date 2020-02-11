Horrified Rhona Goskirk is given cause to realise her rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris has been released from jail…

Emmerdale‘s Rhona Goskirk is floored by news of her supposedly jailed ex, Pierce Harris, in Friday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When flowers arrived for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) a few weeks ago, in the wake of Graham’s death, the vet failed to notice who they were from.

The accompanying card – clearly signed by her rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather) – went unnoticed as Rhona was too lost in grief and wrapped up in the murky events her boyfriend’s recent unsolved murder.

Had she seen Pierce’s note, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) her son’s innocent father, might not be in the slammer having been wrongly charged for the killing. After all, it was deranged Pierce who murdered Graham Foster.

However, the incriminating note, which got kicked under a sofa, is about to surface, and when Rhona finds it her blood runs utterly cold.

Turning to Paddy (Dominic Brunt), in utter panic, Rhona tells her ex she thinks Pierce is out of prison and has tried to contact her!

As things start falling into place will terrified Rhona work out that Pierce killed Graham and has her best friend Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) and her son Johnny held hostage?

Will she suss that Pierce has been snooping inside her home and around the village?

Will she realise it was Pierce’s flat she went to after finding his address in Graham’s suit pocket?

Will Rhona uncover the fact that he’s been working for the Tates, pretending to be a lawyer called Ollie?

Will it occur to her that Pierce on a mission to win her back?

Meanwhile, in Mulberry Cottage – where undetected Pierce is keeping Vanessa and Johnny hostage – the killer refuses to give the shackled mum any information about her little son, who he’s got in a different room.

Elsewhere, Leanna Cunningham is suspicious when she sees her dad Liam (Jonny McPherson) with Leyla (Roxy Shahidi)? Will the savvy teen work out that they’re dating?

Priya’s (Fiona Wade) given something to smile about when she runs into her brother Jai (Chris Bisson) who’s home early from his stint in rehab.