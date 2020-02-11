On the hunt for Graham's killer, Rhona receives game-changing info from visitor Ryan Stocks. But has Charity's son come to tell her about Graham's dodgy bag of cash?

Emmerdale's Ryan Stocks tells Rhona a vital piece of information in Tuesday's episode on ITV from 7pm

At Smithy, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is taken aback when Ryan Stocks (James Moore) arrives on her doorstep. But Charity’s son’s got something he needs to tell her which could change everything.

Will the stunned vet take his information to the police?

Is he about to confess that he and his mum Charity (Emma Atkins) stole her fiancé Graham’s cash – which Graham had ‘taken’ from Kim – the night he was killed?

Meanwhile, at Mulberry, Graham’s secret killer Pierce (Jonathan Wrather) refuses to let his hostage Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) see her son Johnny. The vet is terrified about what lies in store, anxious that her life may come to an end when Pierce no longer has a use for her.

Dawn’s (Olivia Bromley) visit from Lucas turns into an even bigger disaster when a game of toy guns turns dangerous when Lucas gets hold of a real gun!

Will (Dean Andrews) almost passes out when he clocks the weapon but fortunately Billy (Jay Kontzle) manages to coax it out of the little boy’s hands.

Well aware this could ruin everything for Dawn – who’s desperate to get her son out of care – will guilt-ridden Will tell his daughter what happened?