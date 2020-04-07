Emmerdale spoilers! It’s a Dingle wedding… Sam and Lydia tie the knot!

Sam Dingle is blown away when his beautiful bride Lydia arrives in church and becomes in his wife

Emmerdale favourite Sam Dingle marries Lydia Hart in Wednesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s the big day but as the final touches are being made for Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Lydia Hart’s (Karen Blick) Yorkshire-themed wedding, the bride-to-be has vanished!

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is panicking as Lydia disappeared while they were out together the night before when the hen do ramped up a notch.

Luckily, Mandy learns Lydia has made it home – but as Mandy tries to do the same, hitching a lift back to the village, she reels when an offer of a lift is made by her long-lost ex, Paul, who is Vinny’s dad!

Paul (Reece Dinsdale) has come looking for his son, who Mandy recently revealed wasn’t her own biological boy. Having raised Vinny, however, Mandy’s not about to give his absent dad access to the lad and tells Paul he’s no longer living with her.

Back in the village, it’s all systems go for the Dingle wedding and after Sam shares a touching moment with dad Zak, who is back from Scotland, he’s blown away when Lydia arrives looking stunning…

Elsewhere, Charity (Emma Atkins) lends support as her fiancee Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick) arrives at the hospital for her first chemotherapy treatment for her bowel cancer.

And Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) tells Amelia he can look after himself – but can he?