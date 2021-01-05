Emmerdale spoilers: Will Sarah Sugden CONFESS to her crime?

Emmerdale spoilers - things get heated at The Woolpack when Ethan storms over to the pub and confronts Sarah over what she has done...

Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill) may have confessed her crime to mum, Debbie (Charley Webb). But the teenager has yet to come clean to the police on Emmerdale (7:00pm, ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So in the mean time, the police still suspect solicitor, Ethan (Emile John) of drugs possession, even though it was Sarah who dropped the drugs into Ethan’s jacket pocket to save herself when the police recently searched The Woolpack for drugs.

With his career and reputation on the line after his arrest, Ethan storms over to the pub and demands to see the CCTV footage from the night he was arrested. It will prove his innocence.

But suddenly it seems the Dingle family are closing ranks as pub landlady, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) claims there are no cameras in the area where Ethan and his mates were that night.

When angry Ethan turns his attention to Sarah, convinced she was responsible, her uncle Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) steps in and warns Ethan to back off…

Elsewhere in the village, romance is definitely blossoming again for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock).

Rhona is pleased when pub chef Marlon suggests an afternoon tea date in Hotten.

But is something about to happen to scupper their plans?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV