Will Emmerdale‘s Sarah Sugden deal her boyfriend’s drugs in the second of Thursdays episodes on ITV from 8pm? (See our TV Guide for full listings.)

Emmerdale teenager Sarah Sugden has got it bad for Danny. She knows he’s bad news – and she likes that. Having spent her young life playing it safe due to terrible ill health which has seen her in and out of hospital, Sarah finally feels like she’s alive. And with her future uncertain, she’s determined to live for the moment.

Having introduced her to drugs, Danny recently told Sarah he was in trouble, owing money to dealers and asked for help. With Noah done all he can to stop Sarah from making stupid decisions when it comes to Danny, will she heed his warnings? It’s crunch time for Sarah – will she deal for Danny?

At Butler’s Farm, Moira’s (Natalie J Robb) given some harsh home truths.

