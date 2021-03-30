Emmerdale spoilers: Will Sarah Sugden forgive Charity Dingle?

Emmerdale spoilers - Sarah Sugden is not happy when she comes face-to-face with Charity on Emmerdale. But is there a chance she is ready to forgive and forget?

Sarah Sugden (played by Katie Hill) wants nothing to do with her grandmother, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The pair had a massive falling out after Charity’s actions caused Sarah’s mum Debbie (Charley Webb) to leave the village again.

However, Charity’s teenage son, Noah (Jack Downham) is on a SECRET mission to reunite the pair!

Charity is thrilled when Noah sets up an “accidental” meeting between her and Sarah.

But things quickly get heated at the family reunion…

Meanwhile, Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw) is beginning to wonder if there’s something going on between Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and Dan Spencer (Liam Fox).

Dan makes yet another excuse to visit Wendy at home.

When Bob finds the pair having a fun time playing cards together, he snaps!

Bob’s jealousy gets the better of him and he confronts the pair.

Has Bob really lost his girlfriend, Wendy to the cheeky charms of his best buddy, Dan?

Elsewhere in the village, Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) meets Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) for a drink at the Woolpack.

However, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is watching their every move.

Manpreet recently declared she is still in love with ex-lover, Charles, who she was once going to marry.

It looks like Manpreet is not ready to see Charles move on with another woman!

