Emmerdale spoilers! Sarah Sugden plays dirty to save her skin!

Emmerdale spoilers - Sarah Sugden is tempted by drugs again

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) makes a snap decision to escape trouble in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Sarah was seen building bridges with her ex, manipulative drug-dealer Danny Harrington (Louis Healy) who she once had a relationship with. Danny who made a sudden return to the village this week, convinced Sarah that he was a changed person and no longer caught up in drugs however tonight Sarah realises that’s not true.

She’s shocked when she sees Danny in the Wookpack helping mate Mason (Noah Valentine) deal drugs but Danny soon manages to sweet-talk her once again and it’s not long before Sarah herself decides she’s going to take one of the pills on offer.

Meanwhile a stag party is going on in the Wookpack but there’s trouble when landlady Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) discovers there are drugs in her pub.

Chas is convinced it’s the stags who are to blame and decides to call the police.

Realising she could be in HUGE trouble, Sarah quickly slips the pills she’s in possession of, into one of the jackets of the stags. Have her deceitful actions just saved her skin and is one of the stag’s about to find themselves arrested?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm with two episodes screening on Thursdays