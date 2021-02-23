Emmerdale spoilers: Shock attack? WHAT happens to Al Grant?

Uh-oh. Things take a terrible turn for Al Grant on tonight's double-bill of Emmerdale, when the businessman has a SHOCK accident...

It’s not looking good for Al Grant (played by Michael Wildman) when the businessman has a SHOCK accident on tonight’s double-bill of Emmerdale (on at 7:00pm and 8:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Al has certainly made a few enemies in the village, with his shady dealings and womanising ways.

But has he pushed one villager too far?

Al catches Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) red-handed, after she breaks into the HOP office.

Charity is trying to steal the details of a client, so she can get back in the good books with family relative, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter).

As Charity attempts to make an escape, things take an unexpected turn when Al somehow slips, hits his head and falls to the floor!

Shocked by the turn of events, what will Charity do as Al lies motionless on the floor?

Meanwhile, earlier on tonight’s double-bill of the ITV soap, Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade) has her own run-in with Al.

Because of their bitter break-up, Al wrongly assumes that Priya dished the dirt on him to a client, causing a business deal to fall through.

Priya swears she is innocent. But Al reckons his ex-fiancee is still out to ruin him after he cheated on Priya with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb).

Losing his cool, angry Al promptly fires Priya from her job at the HOP!

Annoyed, Priya finds a friendly shoulder to cry on from Al’s son, Ellis (Aaron Anthony).

But in the heat of the moment, things take a steamy turn between Priya and Ellis!

Uh-oh…

