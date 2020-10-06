Emmerdale spoilers! Shock exit for Dawn Taylor who packs and leaves…

With her life in tatters, broken-hearted Dawn Taylor turns her back on everyone she loves

Emmerdale‘s Dawn Taylor packs up in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having seduced Ellis (Aaron Anthony) to make sure Billy (Jay Kontzle) moves on, Dawn’s not done yet.

Though sleeping with her ex’s brother is a low blow, Dawn (Olivia Bromley) then goes on to claim she and Ellis have been having an affair.

Billy’s broken-hearted – but Dawn is too. She’s still madly in love with him but has had to split from him to save him from finding out she killed dodgy DI Malone (Mark Womack) who’s thought to be on the run.

With her life in tatters, Dawn quits her job, packs her bags and heads out from Woodbine. Is she going for good?

Elsewhere, Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) find themselves going head-to-head over the lease of the salon.

Who will scrape together the money to bag the business from owner Bernice (Sam Giles) who’s now living in Australia?