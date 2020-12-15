Emmerdale spoilers! SHOCK NEWS! Liv Flaherty tells Vinny the truth

Emmerdale spoilers - Liv Flaherty tells Vinny EXACTLY what his dad Paul's been up to

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is reeling when she feels betrayed by Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Liv embarked on driving lessons which shocked Paul because he’s the only one who knows Liv recently suffered a seizure and could easily have another one.

Tonight when Liv refuses to listen to Paul, Paul takes matters into his own hands and tells her brother, Aaron Sugden-Dingle (Danny Miller) the truth about Liv’s recent health problems.

Liv is furious and retaliates by blurting out the truth to Paul’s son Vinny (Bradley Johnson). She reveals that Paul is up to is old tricks and has secretly been gambling again!

Paul immediately tries to wheedle his way out of truth and makes up an excuse. He tells his horrified son that the betting was a one-off relapse, but Vinny doesn’t believe a word of it.

Elsewhere Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is nearly caught by his sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) at the barn where he’s keeping the stashed stolen merchandise that he and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) have got their hands on.

Forced to think quickly, Mack lies and pretends to Moira that he was looking for the spot where Moira’s daughter Holly is buried. Moira is secretly pleased that he’s taking an interest in her family and has no reason to doubt Mack’s lies.

Meanwhile, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is exasperated that none of his secret wedding plans are going the way he hoped.

Plus Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is feeling increasingly down that his mum Charity doesn’t seem to be remotely interested in him or his life anymore.

