Emmerdale spoilers! SHOCK NEWS! Liv Flaherty tells Vinny the truth

Emmerdale spoilers - Liv Flaherty tells Vinny EXACTLY what his dad Paul's been up to

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is reeling when she feels betrayed by Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Yesterday Liv embarked on driving lessons which shocked Paul because he’s the only one who knows Liv recently suffered a seizure and could easily have another one.

Liv Flaherty has a seizure

Liv recently collapsed in front of Paul after suffering a seizure

Tonight when Liv refuses to listen to Paul, Paul takes matters into his own hands and tells her brother, Aaron Sugden-Dingle (Danny Miller)  the truth about Liv’s recent health problems.

Liv reveals Paul's secret in Emmerdale

Aaron is shocked when Paul tells him Liv recently collapsed

Liv is furious and retaliates by blurting out the truth to Paul’s son Vinny (Bradley Johnson). She reveals that Paul is up to is old tricks and has secretly been gambling again!

Liv reveals a secret in Emmerdale

But Paul has been keeping secrets of his own!

Paul immediately tries to wheedle his way out of truth and makes up an excuse. He tells his horrified son that the betting was a one-off relapse, but Vinny doesn’t believe a word of it.

Liv reveals Paul's secret in Emmerdale

Liv retaliates by telling Vinny his dad’s been gambling again

Elsewhere Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) is nearly caught by his sister Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) at the barn where he’s keeping the stashed stolen merchandise that he and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) have got their hands on.

Mack is nearly caught out by Moira in Emmerdale

Moira finds Mack down by the barn

Forced to think quickly, Mack lies and pretends to Moira that he was looking for the spot where Moira’s daughter Holly is buried. Moira is secretly pleased that he’s taking an interest in her family and has no reason to doubt Mack’s lies.

Paddy Kirk overhears Chas tell Eve how much she loves him

Things aren’t panning out well for Paddy!

Meanwhile, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is exasperated that none of his secret wedding plans are going the way he hoped.

Plus Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) is feeling increasingly down that his mum Charity doesn’t seem to be remotely interested in him or his life anymore.

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm

