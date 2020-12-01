Emmerdale spoilers! Tensions rise between Laurel Thomas and Rhona over baby news

Emmerdale spoilers - Things get uncomfortable when Laurel Thomas broaches the subject of Down's Syndrome with her good friend Rhona

Tensions rise between Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) over Laurel’s baby diagnosis in tonight’s second episode of Emmerdale on at 8pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) were shocked to learn that their unborn baby has Down’s Syndrome. Still struggling to process the news, Laurel’s friend Rhona encourages Laurel to share what’s bothering her.

However when the subject of the baby’s Down’s Syndrome is put on the table, an awkward and tense atmosphere descends over the conversation as Rhona is a mum herself to Leo, who has Down’s.

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is clearly in turmoil over what to do next and is contemplating all options including having a termination.

Soon Rhona is upset that Laurel has confided in her and put her in an impossible situation. Laurel is left feeling devastated.

Meanwhile vicar Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is feeling the weight of the world on her shoulders following the revelations that Malone’s shallow grave is due to be exhumed!

