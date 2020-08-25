Emmerdale spoilers! THIEF! Mandy Dingle accuses Paul of stealing

Paul Ashdale is reeling when his ex, Mandy Dingle, accuses him of stealing cash from David's shop.....

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is hell bent on proving Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) can’t be trusted in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy who is coming off a bender over at the Dingles, catches Paul eyeing the envelope full of donations that shopkeeper David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) has collected for his ‘Find The Ball’ competition.

Later on, when David discovers that the charity collection has totally vanished, Mandy immediately assumes her ex has something to do with it.

She points the finger of blame squarely at Paul, leaving their son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) stunned and upset when he hears his mum’s accusations against his father.

However, it’s Mandy’s turn to feel sheepish when they return to the shop and David discovers that the cash was simply misplaced and was there all along.

Vinny is furious with his mum for accusing his dad of being a thief and warns Mandy not to make him choose between her and his father Paul.

Elsewhere, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) returns from his trip but his mood quickly darkens when he discovers that Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is back together with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln).

He angrily squares up to Belle and demands that she explains why she’s back with a Tate as Belle struggles to hide her guilt.

Meanwhile things intensify when Billy (Jay Kontzle) is released from police custody and is interrogated by Will Taylor (Dean Andrews).

Plus Tracy (Amy Walsh) encourages Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) to organise a family meeting so they can give everyone news about the baby.

