Emmerdale’s new mum Tracy panics in the first of Thursday’s episodes on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Nate (Jurell Carter) laid up since David (Matthew Wolfenden) ran over his foot, Tracy’s (Amy Walsh) been carrying the load at home.

And looking after a newborn plus all the household chores is taking its toll on the knackered new mum.

Already under strain, exhausted Tracy is blindsided when she notices a lump on her tiny daughter’s tummy.

Choked with worry, she rushes Frankie to the doctors…

Will the tot be OK?

Cathy and April listen in, cringing, when Ellis (Aaron Anthony) confronts Priya (Fiona Wade) about sweets.

He thinks his ex left him some of his favourites, and a note, on his doorstep. But it wasn’t Priya… it was April who planted them on besotted Cathy’s behalf!

Will Cathy’s crush get exposed?

Elsewhere, Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Mack (Lawrence Robb) meet with Kev (Sean Croke) and pretty soon a dangerous situation has flared up thanks to the cash-strapped Dingle…

