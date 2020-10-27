Emmerdale spoilers - Painful news pushes Charity to realise she's totally torn it with Vanessa

Emmerdale’s Tracy has news for Charity in Thursday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Knowing her actions from last week have had serious consequences for her relationship with Vanessa (Michelle Hardwick), Charity (Emma Atkins) is in turmoil and desperate to right things with her fiancee.

Determined to find a way to see Vanessa, who’s living with her mum, Charity suggests to Tracy that she takes Johnny round there to remind her of the happy family unit they used to be. When Tracy bitterly tells her Vanessa’s son Johnny is already with his mum, Charity’s crushed and is soon sent reeling by another bombshell from Vanessa’s protective sister.

Later, with her relationship in tatters, heartbroken Charity urges Chas (Lucy Pargeter) not to go down the same route. She must fix things with Paddy (Paddy Kirk) and get their family back on track. Will Chas listen?

And what will Paddy say when he seeks out his estranged partner for a chat? Is he up for forgiving and forgetting that Chas made a pass at Al (Michael Wildman)?

Elsewhere, Cain (Jeff Hordley) fronts up to Moira’s brother Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb).