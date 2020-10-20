Emmerdale spoilers - has pregnant Tracy landed herself in danger when she throws a bombshell at the vet?

Emmerdale‘s Tracy throws a bomb at Jamie in Tuesday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Tracy (Amy Walsh) taunts Jamie Tate (Alex Lincoln) and boasts that she slashed his tyres, the vet is shocked.

But despite her frank confession, there’s nothing Jamie can do about it. Tracy’s boyfriend Nate (Jurell Carter) loves himself sick when he gets to remind Jamie that he has no proof of his pregnant girlfriend’s crime.

Has the couple just put themselves in the firing line of Jamie whose recent actions have proved he’s a Tate through and through?

At the garage, the horror continues following Amelia’s accident. Though she’s now semi-conscious but the teen can’t move and her dad Dan (Liam Spencer) just can’t get up to help her. Someone needs to come to their rescue – and fast…

Emmerdale continues on ITV.