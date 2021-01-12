Emmerdale spoilers: WHY does Tracy Metcalfe confront Nate and Moira?

Emmerdale spoilers - Tracy's suspicions about Nate and Moira get the better of her on Emmerdale, especially after she sees them sneak into the B&B together...

Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh) has started to suspect there’s something going on between her fella, Nate Robinson (Jurrel Carter) and his ex-lover, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

On yesterday’s episode, she noticed how Nate leapt to Moira’s defence when stroppy Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) had a go at Moira about cheating on Debbie’s dad, Cain (Jeff Hordley) last year.

So on today’s episode of the ITV soap, pregnant Tracy is not happy when she sees her baby daddy, Nate sneaking into the village B&B with Moira!

Is history about to repeat itself with Nate and Moira reigniting their affair?

Determined to find out what’s going on, Tracy storms over to confront them…

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) gets ready to help Kim Tate (Claire King) steal more cars from the village garage.

When Mackenzie questions her motives, will Kim reveal the reason why she is out to ruin garage boss, Cain Dingle?

Elsewhere in the village, it looks like Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) engagement to Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) will be short-lived when she finally finds out the terrible truth about his gambling addiction…

Full of self-loathing after almost violently attacking their son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) again, Paul breaks down and comes clean about his addiction and how he gambled away money she had saved for their future together!

Is this the end for Mandy and Paul?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV