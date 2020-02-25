Tracy Metcalfe and Nate Robinson's get-to-know-you drinks at the Woolie with Nate's mum Cara are a total disaster…

Emmerdale‘s Tracy Metcalfe is snubbed by her boyfriend’s mum in Monday’s episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

In the Woolie, Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is hoping to get to know her boyfriend’s mum Cara (Carryl Thomas) a bit better over a drink. But it doesn’t take long for Tracy to realise Cara’s not on the same page and thinks her son could do better!

How will Nate (Jurell Carter) react to his mum blatantly snubbing his girlfriend? Will Nate stand up to his feisty mum and tell her off for digging out Tracy?

With Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) having been released from prison, following his wrongful arrest for Graham Foster’s murder, there’s a long way to go for things to get back on track. Especially when his young daughter April starts getting bullied about her dad being a ‘murderer’.

Chas (Lucy Pargeter) offers Billy (Jay Kontzle) a job at the scrapyard covering for her son Aaron (Danny Miller) who’s in Scotland with Zak and Debbie.