Emmerdale spoilers - Tracy Metcalfe is worried when Nate and his ex, Moira, are left together

Tracy Metcalfe’s (Amy Walsh) is feeling increasingly worried about her other half Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) in tonight’s Emmerdale on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Farmhand Nate was recently terrified he would be facing a long prison sentence for the hit and run on Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) which he didn’t actually commit. Nate took the blame for the crime to protect Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper) when the real culprit for the accident was manipulative Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln).

Tracy who is pregnant with Nate’s baby, was scared that her man would be behind bars by the time she gave birth, but was hugely relieved when Nate was given a two year suspended sentence.

However tonight heavily pregnant Tracy can’t help worrying and starts to feel paranoid when ex-lovers Moira and Nate are left to work together on the farm. Moira and Nate had a passionate affair which was eventually exposed and plunged Moira’s marriage to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordely) further onto the rocks.

Is Tracy right to be worried?

Emmerdale is shown weekdays on ITV at 7pm