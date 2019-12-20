Emmerdale spoilers: Are Tracy Metcalfe and Pete Barton about to split?

Tracy Metcalfe and Pete Barton FINALLY got together on Emmerdale recently. But could it be there's already trouble in paradise?

So, Tracy Metcalfe (played by Amy Walsh) and Pete Barton (Anthony Quinlan) FINALLY got together recently on Emmerdale (7:00pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Pete was a big support for Tracy after the death of her dad Frank Clayton in an explosion at the village factory earlier this year. But their hearts both belonged to others at the time.

However, after a bit of match-making from Tracy’s sister Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) and her pub landlady girlfriend Charity Tate (Emma Atkins), Tracy and Pete finally gave into their true feelings for each other this autumn and sealed the deal with plenty of kisses!

But could it be after such a short time there is already trouble in paradise?

In tonight’s episode of the ITV soap, Tracy is feeling down-in-the-dumps and shares her woes with Vanessa about her troubles with Pete.

Is this village couple gonna make it through until Christmas?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV